Hartlepool railway station artwork celebrated at awards ceremony

A pair of artists continue to be on the right track after being honoured at an awards ceremony.

Abigail Taylor and Owen Smith, of Cleveland College of Art and Design, have been recognised for their designs of Hartlepool landmarks.

We are thrilled our efforts to showcase some of the great attractions on offer in the town are being recognised in this way Coun Kevin Cranney

Their work was selected to go on show at Hartlepool railway station earlier this year after a competition was run by Hartlepool Borough Council and the college.

They have now been given further recognition at the annual Hartlepool Civic Society Awards.

The 12 designs include the National Museum of the Royal Navy, Greatham Beck, the Heugh Battery Museum and Hartlepool Marina. The work was financially supported by a number of Hartlepool councillors, Grand Central Rail and Cleveland College of Art and Design.

Hartlepool Borough Council is also up for an award at the North East Tourism Awards on November 16 for the new railway station artwork and Coast project, which is a film that showcases the town’s coastline.

Coun Kevin Cranney, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s regeneration services committee, said: “We are thrilled our efforts to showcase some of the great attractions on offer in the town are being recognised in this way.

“The new artwork at Hartlepool railway station provides a really stunning welcome to our town and the Coast film shows off our remarkable coastline from a variety of unique angles.

“Hundreds of thousands of visitors pass through the station each year and this is a way to showcase some of the great attractions on offer in Hartlepool.”

Prints and calendars of the artworks are available to buy at Hartlepool Art Gallery.