Hartlepool residents celebrate life of MP Jo Cox during Great Get Together

Residents across Hartlepool joined in a national celebration to honour the life of murdered MP Jo Cox.

Several groups took part in The Great Get Together, which marked the one year anniversary of the MPs death, doing what she loved best, being with friends and family and spending time in the great outdoors.

Among the events was a family picnic at the Parents in Need of Support community group building in Stranton.

Kay Barron, manager of the charity, said celebrating the event was a good way of bringing the community together and make use of their beautiful building and garden area.

With the help of Burn Valley Residents’ Association, the day included live entertainment and activities for the children. Warburtons provided bread for the picnics and KP donated crisps.

The town’s new MP Mike Hill, went along to join in the fun, saying he was honoured to be able to take part in celebrating the life of Jo Cox.

He said: “I said I wanted to be a community MP and events like this are what it is all about.”

RSPB Saltholme, also hosted several The Great Get Together events over the weekend with family fun, games and activities.

The wildlife centre’s Craig McNeil, said: “This was a fantastic opportunity to bring people and families together and celebrate all that we have in common.”

