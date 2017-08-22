Hartlepool residents react with anger to estate parking plans

Residents claim they have been led down the garden path after being told of new parking measures coming into force on their estate.

Residents occupying homes on the Taylor Wimpey Headway Estate on Raby Road, Hartlepool, have been informed by Hartlepool Borough Council that they will no longer be able to park on a paved area outside of their homes.

The parking situation on Raby Road. Photo By Garry Hay.

A letter from Peter Frost, Highways, Traffic and Transport Team Leader at the council, states that the council and Taylor Wimpey have come to an agreement to put bollards in place along the pathway as part of a traffic management procedure.

Garry Hay, 31, who has lived on the estate with his wife Charlotte, 30, and son Oscar, aged seven, for six years says the issue has never been raised before.

With work on the bollards set to begin in just matter of weeks, Mr Hays says that the one allocated bay he has been provided is not enough for the modern family.

He said: “Prior to buying the house, the sales representative stated that parking was permitted to the front of my property on Raby Road.

Raby Road resident Garry Hay's parking complaint to Hartlepool Council.

“I would not have purchased the property otherwise and I’m sure other residents would not of either.

“The original plans for the development never included this traffic management change and we should have more time to engage with the council and Taylor Wimpey in a formal consultation process.

“The letter doesn’t offer any consultation period, it just says you can contact them if you want to discuss anything.”

Since receiving the letter he has set up a door-to-door petition asking the 30 or so houses on the state to sign it before he submits it to the council.

A spokesperson for Taylor Wimpey said: “We are aware of Mr and Mrs Hay’s queries and are liaising with them to clarify any issues they have raised with us.”

A spokesman for Hartlepool Council said: “It was never intended to allow cars to park at the front of the properties within this development and that is why there are no dropped kerbs.

Parking is provided to the rear of the properties.

“The land has not yet been adopted by the council and we are aware that Taylor Wimpey plans to implement a safety scheme that will prevent vehicles from accessing the front of the properties.”