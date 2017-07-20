Hartlepool residents’ shock at £100,000 drugs bust on their doorstep

Residents have spoken of their shock after a cannabis farm said to be worth more than £100,000 was discovered in their street.

Police revealed they recovered 190 plants from a terraced house in Alderson Street, close to Hartlepool town centre.

Alderson Street

The force thanked local residents for coming forward with information which led to the discovery of the illegal growing operation.

No-one has yet been arrested in connection with the find.

People in the street told of their shock and said it is normally a quiet area.

Nathan Joyce, 28, who works at JDR Cables in town, said: “When you walked down that side of the road you could smell it.

They have kept it quiet whoever it was Steve Gray

“I didn’t know where it was coming from, it could have been just one person smoking it but obviously it wasn’t.

“On Sunday when I came back from the town I did see a lad hanging about outside there, but I have no idea why.

“It is quite shocking. I didn’t even know there was anybody in there.”

Residents said police arrived in the street at dinner time on Monday and stayed until the following day.

Steve Gray, 60, who has lived in the street for over 30 years, said: “I saw the police and wondered was going on.

“I have been here a long time and it has always been pretty quiet. We keep ourselves to ourselves.

“This is the quietest street in the area. They have kept it quiet whoever it was.”

A woman who lives in the street but did not wish to be named said: “I’m quite shocked.

“I thought it was an empty house.

“They must have been coming at night or through the back way.

“I’m horrified at what has gone on.”

Police say the drugs have an estimated street value of about £104,500.

Inquiries are now ongoing to find the people responsible.

Detective Constable Owen Collingwood, from Cleveland Police Community Drugs Enforcement Team, said: “I’d like to thank the local community for coming forward with information and helping us locate this cannabis, which has now been prevented from being sold onto the streets of Cleveland.

“Enquiries are now ongoing to trace those responsible.”

Anyone who may have information on drugs activity in their local area is asked to call police on the non-emergency phone number 101.