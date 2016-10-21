Hartlepool residents take advantage of community safety operation

A multi-agency campaign to tackle community safety concerns has been hailed a big success by organisers.

Operation Pledge visited St Oswald’s Street, in the Dyke House area of Hartlepool, where a number of agencies in town teamed up to offer advice and support on issues affecting residents such as anti-social behaviour.

Organisers say the drop-in event was well supported by residents, who took advantage to get their property protected against theft and joined in a community litter pick.

It was held under the Safer Hartlepool Partnership umbrella and was open to residents in the street and surrounding area.

Councillor Christopher Akers-Belcher, chairman of the partnership and leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “I would particularly like to thank residents for getting involved and supporting Operation Pledge, especially those who rolled up their sleeves and got involved in the community litter pick.

“I’d also like to thank all of the agencies and their staff who were present on the ground and worked so hard to address residents’ issues and concerns.”

A host of teams from within the council took part in the event including the anti-social behaviour unit, victim services/crime prevention, enforcement, private sector housing, street cleansing, community development and youth outreach.

Cleveland Police and Cleveland Fire Brigade also attended.

Residents took along bikes, scooters and pushchairs to be security marked to protect them against theft.

Streets were cleaned and cleared of weeds, home safety visits were carried out by fire brigade staff, and enforcement staff clamped down on dog fouling.

Housing inspections were also carried out at six properties and appropriate action taken and anti-social behaviour officers visited homes to talk to residents about issues affecting the area.

Ward councillor Sandra Belcher who also took part in the litter pick, added: “This is a great example of how co-ordinated action taken at a grassroots level can help to improve an area and make local people feel safer.”

Operation Pledge has been running in Hartlepool for more than five years to help reach out to residents and encourage them to speak-up about any problems in their neighbourhood.

It has previously been supported by Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Barry Coppinger as part of a pledge to neighbourhood policing.