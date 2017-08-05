Hartlepool residents urged to return electoral register forms

Residents in Hartlepool are being reminded to return important forms so that they can vote in future local and national elections.

The town’s council says money will be saved if members of the public make sure their names are on the Register of Electors by completing and returning their electoral registration forms promptly this month.

Residents can vote in local and national elections only if their name and address appears on the register, and under national law a person must apply each year to be included on it by completing an electoral registration form.

Hartlepool Council is sending out more than 43,000 of the forms to households in the borough by Royal Mail this month and is urging people to complete and return them as quickly as possible.

People can also register their details by freephone, text or on the internet.

Peter Devlin, who is the council’s Electoral Registration Officer, said: “Last year over 22,000 households failed to register and personal canvassers had to be recruited to visit homes and collect the information.

“This only adds to the costs of the service and it is money that could be saved if all households register promptly.

Mr Devlin added: “Although the Register is compiled for electoral purposes, it’s also used by other organisations such as credit reference agencies, banks, building societies and mobile phone companies and by not registering, people may affect their chances of obtaining credit.”

For general information and advice about electoral registration, call the Hartlepool Borough Council’s Election Office Hotline on (01429) 523088.