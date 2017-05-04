Hartlepool residents urged to vote and have their voices heard

Residents in Hartlepool are being urged to make their voices heard.

People across the town are being encouraged to go out and vote in elections today.

It is so important that people use their vote in the forthcoming elections Peter Devlin

As well as a by-election for the Headland & Harbour Ward there is also the chance to vote for the first Mayor of the Tees Valley Combined Authority.

Peter Devlin, Hartlepool Council’s Returning Officer, said he hopes people will take up their opportunity to vote.

He said: “It is so important that people use their vote in the forthcoming elections.

“The by-election in the Headland & Harbour Ward provides an opportunity for electors to influence decisions about services at a local level through the election of a councillor to represent the people of this ward in the borough council.

“There will also be the election of a Tees Valley Mayor who will have a key role including influence over opportunities for young people, provision of transport infrastructure, rail and bus services plus attracting new jobs and investment in the Tees Valley area.

“The democratic process in our country exists to give people a voice and I hope that those eligible to vote take the opportunity to do so.”

A new councillor for Hartlepool’s Headland & Harbour ward is being elected following the resignation of Coun Sylvia Tempest.

Mrs Tempest announced earlier this year she was stepping down from the council due to work and family commitments.

The Labour group member told of her huge pride at representing Headland & Harbour and De Bruce wards for five years, but decided to resign after much consideration as she was struggling to juggle the role with her family life and job as a registered nurse.

Four candidates have put themselves up for election for the ward which has three members on the council.

Those hoping to take the seat are Christopher Broadbent for the Local Conservatives, Tom Cassidy, UKIP, Dr Mike Mclaughlin, Labour and Lucy Patterson, Independent.

Four candidates are also vying for the role of the first Mayor of the Tees Valley Combined Authority.

The authority has been created as part of a £450million devolution deal to transfer powers and funding for economic growth from central government in Whitehall to our region.

Set up in April 2016, it works in partnership with five authorities; Darlington, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Redcar & Cleveland and Stockton-on-Tees.

The four people standing for this post are, Sue Jeffrey, Labour, Ben Houchen, Conservative, Chris Foote-Wood, Liberal Democrats and John Tennant, UKIP.