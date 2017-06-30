Hartlepool retail park extension plan gets go-ahead

A multi-million pound extension to Hartlepool’s Tees Bay Retail Park has won planning permission.

The development of four new retail units is expected to create up to 167 jobs and put up to an extra £2.5million into the local economy.

Tees Bay’s landowner Chase Property Developments submitted the plans last year and have recently been granted full approval by Hartlepool Borough Council.

Sports Direct is expected to be one of the new tenants.

Supporting documents on behalf of the landowners state: “The proposals represent new planned investment in Hartlepool of several million pounds and will deliver significant new employment during the construction phase and permanently thereafter in the new retail outlets.”

It went on: “The proposal is a positive economic investment that will create between 50 new and 167 new full-time or equivalent jobs, additional earnings to be spent in the local economy of between £0.8million and £2.5million each year, several million pounds of direct investment in the local economy and continue the regeneration of this long established retail park.”

Agents for the applicant say the first phase of the retail park has been completed with The Range, Aldi, Iceland, Poundstretcher and Home Bargains.

The extension, comprising an additional 4,502sqm of new retail space, is said to represent the next phase in response to market demand and the landlord’s ongoing efforts to modernise and improve the park.

It comprises three units alongside Home Bargains, a larger stand alone unit measuring 2,470sqm and car parking.