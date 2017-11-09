Hartlepool RNLI rescues two people after angling boat breaks down

Hartlepool RNLI was called to rescue two people after their boat broke down near Steetley Pier.

Hartlepool RNLI inshore lifeboat and volunteer crew were called to the incident by Humber Coastguard at 9am on Tuesday, November 7, to assist a 24ft angling boat that had suffered mechanical failure near the pier.

The inshore lifeboat and volunteer crew was launched at 9.15am and were alongside the boat that had two people on board a few minutes later.

The angling boat was towed to Hartlepool Marina then the inshore lifeboat returned to the Ferry Road lifeboat station at 10.15am