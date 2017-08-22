Hartlepool RNLI volunteer in BBC documentary on lifesavers

A volunteer for Hartlepool’s life-saving lifeboat service will help to shine a light on the work of the RNLI as he is featured in a BBC doumentary.

Stephen Clyburn, 33, gives his spare time to Hartlepool RNLI, while also protecting the public in his day job as a sergeant with Cleveland Police.

Hartlepool RNLI crewmember Stephen Clyburn.

The work of Steve and his lifeboat colleagues will feature in the BBC series Saving Lives at Sea this Wednesday at 8pm on BBC Two.

He said: “Volunteering for the RNLI is such a humbling and worthwhile experience.

“Being a police officer definitely helps as I can use my training in traumatic situations such as dealing with the family and friends of people in need and those who have sadly lost their lives at sea.

“It’s daunting being on national television and not in my nature to talk a lot about what I do, but I felt it was really important to be able to show the fantastic work of my colleagues at Hartlepool RNLI.”

Steve joined the force nine years ago, and has spent seven years in response policing dealing with 999 emergencies as they happen.

He now monitors and co-ordinates the response to incidents across the area at from the police control room.

During his free time, Steve forms part of the life-saving lifeboat crew on call as a volunteer, which has done for the last 15 years.

Superintendent Alison Jackson, of Cleveland Police, said: “The fact that Steve protects communities in his job and also saves lives as a volunteer is testament to the person he is.

“He is always putting others before himself so it’s no surprise that he has dedicated his spare time to public service.

“We’re really proud of him, he is an absolute asset to Cleveland Police and residents across the area should feel safer knowing that we have people like Steve working and volunteering to keep them safe.”