Hartlepool RNLI volunteers pull elderly man from freezing sea in heroic rescue

Hartlepool RNLI volunteers have pulled elderly man from the freezing North Sea in an heroic rescue.

Crewmembers jumped into the sea to assist the man, who was in his 70s, after being alerted to his plight by the Coastguard at 2.19pm today.

Hartlepool RNLI’s Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat Solihull launched to help the man, who was reportedly in difficulties in the water near to the Tees and Hartlepool Yacht Club.

Volunteer helmsman Garry Waugh said: "When we arrived on scene we took over the rescue from Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Team and pulled the gentleman onto the inshore lifeboat.

"We then quickly took him to the Yacht Club slipway where two of our volunteer crewmembers jumped into the sea and carried the man to the safety of the paramedics and the waiting Ambulance."

Operations manager Mike Craddy added: "This was another good example of multi agency teamwork helping save lives at sea."