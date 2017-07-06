Hartlepool roads flood as yellow weather warning is issued

Flooding is affecting rush-hour traffic in Hartlepool as heavy rain hits the North East.

A number of junctions are under water after the Met Office issued a yellow warning of rain.

Hart Lane traffic lights are flooded and water is flowing down the bank.

There is also flooding on Catcote Road and at the top of Oxford Road.

The weather warning is in place until 2am tomorrow.

It warns of isolated thunderstorms are likely to develop into intense downpours, bringing the threat of sudden flooding of roads, transport routes, homes and businesses.

Lightning and hail may be additional hazards.