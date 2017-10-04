Hartlepool Royal Marine Cadets win their way into national final of gruelling competition

Hartlepool youngsters are celebrating winning the finals of a regional competition.

Members of the Hartlepool Royal Marine Cadets – 172 Troop Detachment, which is part of the Yankee Company, covering the North East and Scotland, have won a place in the national finals for the Gibraltar Cup 2018.

Hartlepool Royal Marine Cadets - 172 Troop Detachment.

After proving themselves as one of the best, the detachment will now go up against others from across Britain.

The competition takes place annually at the Commando Training Centre, Royal Marines in Lympstone, Devon and the town cadets cannot wait to take part.

The final is both physically and mentally intense with a range of tests including military history and knowledge, dress inspection, speed marching, casualty evacuation, leadership, map reading and navigation, camouflage skills, shooting and various team tasks.

Town cadets will be training hard for several months, leading to the final in March 2018 when the detachments with maximum points will be awarded the prestigious Gibraltar Cup.

Hartlepool Detachment Commander, Acting Sgt John Cook said: “It is a major achievement to get this far, and I know that with solid teamwork, 172 Troop (Hartlepool) can win the Gibraltar Cup for Hartlepool.”

Hartlepool Sea Cadets, which is based in Middleton House, Middleton Road, meets every Monday and Thursday evenings from 6.30pm to 9.30pm and anyone who is interested in finding out more should contact 01429 272284.