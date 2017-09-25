Hartlepool’s Andy Green eyes land speed record as Bloodhound supercar makes first public appearance

A Poolie will be in pole position as a car makes its first public appearance ahead of a land speed record breaking attempt.

Wing Commander Andy Green will be given the first opportunity to drive the Bloodhound at up to 200mph when it makes its debut at the Aerohub Enterprise Zone, at Cornwall Airport in Newquay.

We are proud to be waving a flag for British skills and innovation on a world stage but, most of all, this is about inspiring young people. Richard Noble

It will allow him to experience the steering feel, throttle and brake action, noise and vibration, which cannot be simulated.

The event, on Thursday, October 26, will mark 20 years after the record of 763.035mph was set by Andy when he was in charge of Thrust.

The runway trials will mark the culmination of a month of tests to prove the car’s steering, brakes, suspension, data systems, as well as the EJ200 jet engine, sourced from a Eurofighter Typhoon are working.

Thousands of visitors are expected to watch history being made as Bloodhound is driven at speeds of up to 200mph on the 1.7-mile runway.

Before it moves under its own power, it will undergo several days of static “tie-down” tests.

The jet engine will be run up, with the car chained to the ground, so that the performance of the car’s air intake, fuel and electrical systems can be checked before further tests follow.

Designed to work best at speeds over 800mph, the project’s engineers need to understand how it performs at very low speeds.

The checks will enable chief aerodynamicist Ron Ayers to plan ahead of the runs which will take place in South Africa, which the team hopes will result in a new record.

The session will also allow the crew to develop the car’s operating procedures, prove and refine the safety protocols, and practice radio communications.

Richard Noble, project director, said: “The runway trials at Cornwall Airport Newquay will be the biggest milestone in the history of the project so far.

“They will provide important data on the performance of the car and give us a first opportunity to rehearse the procedures we’ll use when we go record breaking.

“Just as importantly, it is a way of saying ‘thank you’, to the schools, students, families and companies, big and small, who support the project.

“We are proud to be waving a flag for British skills and innovation on a world stage, but, most of all, this is about inspiring young people.

“With the car running, we can showcase science, technology,engineering and mathematics in the most exciting way possible.”