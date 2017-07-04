Hartlepool’s CCTV system suffers problems during £400,000 switch

CCTV coverage in Hartlepool has been disrupted during a move of the monitoring centre.

Crime-fighting cameras owned by Hartlepool Borough Council have previously been monitored by the Thirteen social housing provider at its base in Stranton.

The whole system is currently being transferred to Hartlepool Civic Centre in a £400,000 move.

But problems encountered during the switch have seen some cameras not working properly.

Police say they are liaising with council chiefs to resolve the problems as soon as possible.

A spokesman for Hartlepool Borough Council said: “The council is currently undertaking a major upgrade of its CCTV system which has involved the transfer of the monitoring centre from the Greenbank offices to the Civic Centre.

“The upgraded system will provide enhanced 24/7 coverage, and we are also adding three cameras to the 71 we have already.

“The new state-of-the-art technology will play a key role in tackling crime and anti-social behaviour, helping people to be safer in Hartlepool.

“The move from Greenbank is a complex one and there have been times when not all cameras have been fully operational.”

The council agreed in 2015 to relocate CCTV from the Thirteen base to the civic centre.

Denise Ogden, director of regeneration and neighbourhoods, said then that CCTV remained a priority.

The estimated capital cost of the project to the council is £400,000, including £100,000 of building works.

But the authority says the switch saved it £50,000 from its budget in 2015-16.

It is due to see coverage of the council’s cameras increased from 99 hours per week to round the clock.

The use of new matrix equipment is expected to produce much better pictures than previously.

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: “We are aware of the issue and will be liaising with Hartlepool Borough Council to ensure that the matter is resolved as quickly as possible.”