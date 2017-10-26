Hartlepool’s fireworks spectacular to be as popular as ever, say organisers

Families are expected to descend on Seaton Carew seafront as Hartlepool’s annual fireworks spectacular takes place.

The free event will take place on Guy Fawkes’ Night – Sunday, November 5 – near to the South Shelter and clock tower area.

This year’s theme is ‘magic’, with the fun to begin at 4pm when a funfair opens.

Entertainment, including musical performances, will follow at 5pm, before the main event gets under way when the fireworks display starts at 6.30pm.

The show has been organised by Hartlepool Borough Council.

Coun Kevin Cranney, chairman of the council’s regeneration services committee, said: “The annual fireworks spectacular is one of the town’s biggest events and we are expecting it to be as popular as ever.

“We are anticipating a huge turnout and we hope that people have a thoroughly enjoyable time.”

Visitors to the event are being asked not to try to set off their own fireworks on the beach, as it is not safe to do so.

The Front at Seaton Carew will be closed to traffic from the junction with Elizabeth Way to the junction with the station from 6.15pm to 7.15pm.

Also, in order to ease congestion, vehicles will not be allowed to turn into Station Lane from The Front after the event.

The event comes as Cleveland Fire Brigade appeals for people to stay safe and only attend organised displays during bonfire celebrations.

Dave Turton, Head of Community Safety for Cleveland Fire Brigade, said: “Our message this year is simple: Be Safe Not Sorry.

“It is much safer to leave the handling of fireworks to the experts on secure cordoned-off sites for organised displays, where you will be well away from danger.

“Many have music, food and other entertainment and can be great fun in a safe environment.

“Every year, children and adults are injured due to the misuse of fireworks and unofficial bonfires.

“The most common injuries are to the hand, wrists and eyes and a lot of these are caused by sparklers, which is not surprising as they burn at over 2000F.

“Parents may not realise how dangerous sparklers are and we strongly advise not to give them to children.

“We want everyone to enjoy this time of year, so please heed our advice and remember the safest way to enjoy Bonfire Night is to attend an organised display.”

For more information on the event, call 01429 869706.