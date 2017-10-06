Hartlepool’s historic ship at centre of celebration event

A fun event will be held it Hartlepool to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the town’s HMS Trincomalee and the story of a vessel that played a key part in the Battle of Trafalgar.

HMS Pickle sailed 1,000 miles to be the first ship to bring back the news of Nelson’s victory and death at the Battle of Trafalgar in October 1805.

HMS Trincomalee

The famous feat has provided the inspiration for a night of folk music and navy tradition when the town’s National Museum of the Royal Navy. Pickle Night is one of the most significant dates in the Royal Navy calendar.

Similar events will be taking place all over the country, also to mark the historic event.

It coincides with the 200th anniversary of HMS Trincomalee, one of Nelson’s last commissioned frigates, which now takes pride of place at the National Museum of the Royal Navy in Hartlepool.

Events organiser Rachel Shepherd explained how Pickle Night is a less expensive and more accessible celebration than Trafalgar Night, which is not open to the general public.

HMS Pickle in Hartlepool

She said: “Traditionally, Trafalgar Night was for officers and Pickle Night was for the lower ranks.

“We are mimicking that and are holding both events.

“Pickle Night is a new event for us. We decided this is the right year to hold it with it being our bicentenary of HMS Trincomalee. “If it is a success it is something we will be looking to hold annually.

“We hope it will appeal to folk music fans but also people interested in the navy and naval traditions. “It is something that everyone can come along to.”

The event on Friday, November 3, at 6pm, will take place in the Quayside Coffee Shop alongside HMS Trincomalee and will include performances by well-known folk bands the Silver Shantymen and three-piece female vocal group Storiella.

Award-winning local butchers and bakery, Blackwell’s of Norton will be offering a pie and mash supper and drinks will be available to buy at the bar.

Places are limited to around 50 and tickets cost £22 and include both entry to the event and a pie and mash supper.

Guests will be able to make donations towards the upkeep of HMS Trincomalee if they wish.

To buy tickets, go to https://www.nmrn.org.uk/pickle-night