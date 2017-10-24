Hartlepool’s hospital trust misses cancer waiting list target

Hartlepool’s hospital trust missed its waiting time target for cancer patients last month.

But the North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust was ahead of target on waiting times for accident and emergency and planed operations and care.

The latest figures show 78.2% of cancer care patients were seen within the 62-day deadline, compared to a target of 85%.

But 96.9% of accident and emergency patients were seen within the specified four hours, compared with a target of 95%, and 93.5% of patients were seen within the 18-week deadline for planned operations and care, beating the 92% target and well above the 89.4% national average.

Director of Performance and Planning, Lynne Taylor, said: “The trust is committed to providing quality, timely care for our patients and has a good track record of delivering above the national and local requirements.

“The complexity of cancer pathways, often requiring multiple tests and treatments and which may be delivered across more than one hospital provider, can result in extended patient waiting times.

“Patients often choose to delay their appointments, test or treatments for a number of reasons and may also require thinking time to make decisions about their treatments.”

Clinical director for emergency care Nick Roper welcomed the A&E figure

He said: “We are always looking for ways to improve patient experience at our trust, whilst continuing to provide excellent care.

“We introduced the urgent care centre to ensure all patients who attend our accident and emergency department can be treated quickly and effectively.

“We now have an experienced nurse who assesses patients on arrival and decides where they should be treated which has had a really positive effect on patient waiting times and experience overall.

“As a trust, our patients are at the forefront of everything we do and we hope to continue this good work.”