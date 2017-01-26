Hartlepool’s Hot Potato Comedy Club unveils new-season line-up

Hartlepool comedy fans are in for a treat as a stellar line-up of comedians get set to perform in the town.

The Hot Potato Comedy Club is looking forward to welcoming the likes of Matt Reed and a string of other famous faces from Live At The Apollo, Mock The Week and 8 Out Of 10 Cats, plus hotly-tipped newcomers to the Town Hall Theatre.

Peter Vincent, promoter at Ten Feet Tall, said: “We’ve got some stunning gigs coming up here for our brand-new season.

“We seriously can’t begin to describe the massive treat people have in store when Phil Nichol lands in February.

“He is a Perrier-winning legend and just a total force of nature, who tears up the stage like no-one else around.

“Vince Atta, one of our headliners in March, is loved by comics up and down the land and has to be seen to believed.

“April looks amazing, and there are few finer sights in comedy than Canadian legend Glenn Wool in full flow.

“May brings another big treat with Dane Baptiste, currently taking the comedy world by storm after starring on Live At The Apollo, Mock The Week and his own BBC3 sitcom.

“And we’ve raided the telly box again for June, with Gary Delaney from Mock The Week taking centre stage.

“That’s pretty much some of the best line-ups you’ll find anywhere in the country – all right here in Hartlepool – and we just can’t wait to get cracking.”

Shows start at 8pm at Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre.

Early bird tickets are £7 and standard tickets are £9.

For tickets call: 01429 890 000 or visit: www.hartlepooltownhalltheatre.com

The line-up:

Saturday, February 25: Matt Reed (MC), Phil Nichol, Adam Rowe and Micky Overman.

Saturday, March 25: Freddy Quinne (MC), plus Vince Atta and special guest.

Saturday, April 29: Matt Reed (MC), plus Glenn Wool and Bobby Mair.

Saturday, May 27: Dane Baptiste, Tez Ilyas and special guest MC.

Saturday, June 24: Tom Houghton (MC), plus Gary Delaney and Ste Porter.