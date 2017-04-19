Hartlepool’s Hydrochem has success on tap

Water treatment specialist Hydrochem has a busy year in the pipeline.

The Hartlepool firm is expecting turnover to increase after becoming a national distributor for a pioneering new product.

The company, which is the longest serving water treatment company in the North East, will be distributing and monitoring EndoTherm, an award-winning non-corrosive heating system additive, which has been proven to help save businesses an average of 15% on their heating bills in trials with the likes of museums, sports centres, NHS buildings and large homes.

Most recently, the product helped Middlesbrough Council make a saving of more than 20% on its energy bills following two successful five-month trials.

“We’re definitely looking forward to showing our business customers this, especially after seeing first-hand what it is capable of,” said Hydrochem UK’s Water Treatment Sales Manager, Paul Abbott.

“We are constantly on the lookout for the newest in pioneering technology to make our customers’ savings and we really can’t wait to show our clients this product.

“When we say a ‘15% reduction in energy bills’ it might not sound like a lot, but imagine a business that is spending £10,000 on heating a year, that’s £1,500 that could be used for so much more.

“We have plans for this to really take off and following this we’re hoping there will be further job creation at the company.”