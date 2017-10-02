Hartlepool’s Loons bar to keep licence after police asked for review following violent incidents

A town centre bar has been allowed to keep its licence after incidents of violence led to a review by council chiefs.

Cleveland Police asked Hartlepool Borough Council to review the licence of Loons in Victoria Road, Hartlepool, following 12 violent incidents in the last five months.

The council’s Licensing Sub Committee met twice to consider the issue.

The committee decided to modify conditions of the bar’s licence and added some new ones.

A Hartlepool council spokesman said: “The Licensing Sub-Committee determined that the licensing objectives relating to the prevention of crime and disorder and public safety would be promoted by modifying the conditions of the licence.

“The Licensing Sub-Committee considered that the imposition of additional conditions and strengthening of current conditions would help alleviate the problems that the police had highlighted and assist the premises licence holder in ensuring the safety of their customers.”

In seeking the review, police said Loons was one of the top three premises for crime in the Cleveland force area.

Incidents included a man who needed surgery to his broken right arm after an altercation with a member of door staff, a member of door staff having a tooth knocked out, and a victim who was hit so hard his glasses broke.

But police also acknowledged that Loons had produced their own action plan and were always willing to meet police and discuss any issues.