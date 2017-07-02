Hartlepool’s Race for Life turns Seaton into a sea of pink

A wave of pink swept through Seaton Carew as more than 700 women raised tens of thousands of pounds for the fight against cancer.

Sunday’s Race for Life proved another big success and emotional day as runners who had all been touched by the disease joined together to raise money for research.

Making memories at Race for Life

They ranged from all ages, including babies in pushchairs, and came from all over the region to take part.

Among them was the Ward family from Peterlee including eight-month-old Rae.

Christine Ward, 58, said: “We have done it for about 12 years. We have only missed doing it twice when my mother-in-law was really poorly with cancer.

“We have all been affected by cancer. We are waiting for a diagnosis on my dad at the moment.”

Two young runners

Liz Carroll, from Hartlepool, was a first time entrant with her family including daughter Emily Carr and twin grandchildren Erin and Ava, six; and niece Charlotte Carroll.

Liz said: “We suggested we do it as part of the twins’ birthday weekend. They wanted to do it to raise money.

“I have been through treatment for breast cancer in 2013 and have lost family members to it.”

Christine Spacey from Stockton ran alongside daughter Charlotte in memory of her mum Evelyn Ward-Foxton.

Hartlepool Race for Life 2016 warm up

Christine said: “I lost my mam and quite a few friends to this dreadful disease, but have also got friends who have survived.

“It’s good that people are pulling out all the stops to raise as much money as possible.”

The day is expected to raise more than £37,000 for Cancer Research UK which holds races all over the country.

Fran Kippax-Geary, area events manager, said: “Hartlepool is one of our smaller events but there’s a lot of atmosphere.

This runner looks tired but elated

“The cheers I hear from the stage and the way people respond is unique.

“There is a lot of heart and the community is amazing.”

A total of 750 runners lined up with the race along the promenade split into 5k and 10k routes.

They were cheered on from the sidelines by friends and family, and welcomed over the finishing line with medals and bottles of water.

Runners support each other on the route

A runner gets a cuddle from a baby