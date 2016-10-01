Hartlepool’s Shop for Schools campaign is back

Shop for Schools is back!

And this year there are more chances than ever for schools in Hartlepool and the surrounding area to win great prizes.

Shops for Schools is an important part of the year for us as it enables us to give something back to the local community Mark Rycraft, Middleton Grange centre manager

The Hartlepool Mail is once again backing the initiative which rewards Middleton Grange shoppers with points vouchers which they donate to the participating school of their choice.

At the end of the three month-long campaign, which starts today the school with the most points will be able to choose from a specially selected list of educational items including learning toys, electronic goods and outdoor equipment.

Mark Rycraft, Middleton Grange shopping centre manager, said that this year’s campaign was set to be bigger than ever.

“We’ve had a fantastic response from local schools with more than 25 signing up,” said Mark.

“Every school that takes part, and gets points, qualifies for prizes so we’re anticipating a great response from our shoppers.

“It’s so easy for people to play their part and support the efforts of the schools.

“For every £1 spent in the centre, shoppers will receive a points voucher that they can donate to their chosen school at our customer services desk.”

The scheme will run from Saturday, October 1, until Saturday, December 31, with double points for all purchases on a Sunday and triple points on bank holidays, giving shoppers plenty of chance to earn big while buying groceries or indulging in a bit of retail therapy.

Mark added: “Shops for Schools is an important part of the year for us as it enables us to give something back to the local community.

“We’re incredibly proud of how successful the scheme has been in the past and we’re looking forward to another fantastic year.”

To take part, just take your receipts along to the customer service desk located on the first floor near Iceland to turn your pounds into pints and support your favourite school.

And look out for bonus points which will be printed in the Mail throughout the scheme.