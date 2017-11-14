Hartlepool school calls on former pupils to inspire the next generation

A Hartlepool school is appealing for former students to come forward to inspire the next generation.

High Tunstall College of Science, in Ewick Road, wants ex-pupils in established careers and recent leavers in further education to lend a helping hand.

High Tunstall College of Science headteacher Mark Tilling.

It is part of the school’s link-up with education charity Future First, as it aims to harness the experience of alumni to support current students.

There are 900 secondary schools and colleges across the country working with the charity, which hopes that every state school or college will be supported by an alumni community.

More than 200,000 former students have signed up to the scheme so far across the country, acting as career and education role models, mentors, work experience providers, governors and fundraisers.

High Tunstall headteacher Mark Tilling said: “We believe when you join High Tunstall that you are joining a family unit who are engaged for life with their alumni.

“We know how well our alumni do and now we want them to come and support the next generation of High Tunstall students and help us shape the future of the college together.”

There are hopes that current pupils who see what can be achieved through the successes of their predecessors at the school will be inspired to reach great heights themselves.

Christine Gilbert, executive chair of Future First and a former Ofsted chief inspector, said: “Every state school student should have the opportunity to succeed in life after school, regardless of their background.

“If students see ‘people like me’ have succeeded, they are more likely to believe they can too.

“They work harder and have higher expectations of success.

“We want more schools to see the benefits of using their alumni as a powerful resource.”

Former students who would like to get involved in the initiative can register with Future First online by clicking the ‘for former students’ link on the charity’s website at www.futurefirst.org.uk.

Alternatively, Emma Watson, assistant headteacher at the college, can be contacted via email at ewatson@hightunstall.hartlepool.sch.uk

Other state schools or colleges who would like to register with Future First and invite former pupils to come forward should click the ‘for schools and colleges’ link.