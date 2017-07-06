Hartlepool school closes due to bad weather

A Hartlepool school has been forced to close today due to the bad weather.

Springwell School in Wiltshire Way said drains were unable to cope with the heavy rain, causing flooding.

The special school, which caters for children with severe, moderate or profound multiple learning difficulties and has a unit for children with autism, tweeted: "Due to heavy rain the drains have backed up and caused flooding on site, due to this we are having to close the school for the day 6/7/17."

A spokesman for Hartlepool Borough Council said the flooding occurred before children had arrived.

He said the headteacher had to make a decision to contact parents before children had come to school.