Hartlepool school hopes for green-light on extension plans

A Hartlepool school is hoping a new extension and a boundary wall replacement will be given the go-ahead by planning chiefs.

Eldon Grove Primary School in Eldon Grove have applied to build a single storey extension to the front of the school to form a larger dining area.

Eldon Grove Academy, Hartlepool.

They have also asked, planning officials for permission to replace the boundary fence with a 2m-high green powder painted metal fence and gates.

A council report produced for the meeting says: “Planning permission is sought for the erection of a single storey extension to the front of the school to form a larger dining area. The extension would project approximately 4.1m from the original front wall and have a width of approximately 13.2m.

“The eaves height would be approximately 2.5m with the overall flat roof height at approximately 3.4m. Large windows would be added on the western (front) elevation with a smaller window on the south elevation. Double doors would be added on the northern side. Brickwork, windows, doors and roof materials would all be to match the existing building.”

Only one letter of objection was sent to the council regarding the fence ahead of the planning meeting which will take place on Wednesday.

There were no objections to the proposed extension, however, one resident queried their privacy, as their property is already within viewing distance of the hall and kitchen.

They said if the plan is approved they would “like to see the current hedging retained and grown larger if possible.”

The proposed extension would be built at the front of the school within the existing boundary fence and include the addition of two double doors allowing access to/from the hard standing play area.

Both applications have been recommended for approval by planning chiefs.

However, with the single-storey extension recommendations have been made including: The development to which this permission relates shall be begun not later than three years from the date of this permission and external materials shall match those of the existing building, unless otherwise agreed in writing with the Local Planning Authority.

The planning hearing be held within the council chamber of the civic centre on Wednesday at 10am.