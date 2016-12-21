Hartlepool school makes generous donation to hospice

Alice House hospice in Hartlepool has thanked kind students for raising £200 for patients suffering from incurable illnesses.

St Hild’s Church of England School, on King Oswy Drive, raised the money from a school disco and various other activities.

Janice Forbes, community fundraiser at the hospice said: “I’d like to extend a huge ‘thank you’ for this generous donation.

“It was a pleasure to be invited to the school to accept this money and meet the pupils, who are all shining examples of local young people.”