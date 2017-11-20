Hartlepool school named a ‘star’ for outstanding work for the community

A Hartlepool school has clinched an award for its work in changing lives.

Dyke House Sports and Technology College has been appointed an NCS North East Star School for its outstanding work in changing lives, through the youth movement National Citizen Service (NCS).

The school picked up the award at the NCS North East Star Schools Awards 2017, which recognised the support and commitment that schools provided to the Government-backed scheme during the past academic year.

Twelve schools, one from each local authority in the region, picked up an award in recognition of their successes in encouraging their pupils to take part in the scheme.

With schools’ support, almost 4,000 of the region’s teenagers were empowered to make change in their communities through NCS.

Claire Ungley, graduate mentor, and Emma Maslin, aspirations co-ordinator, at Dyke House, were presented the award by The Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Paul Beck, on behalf of category sponsor Hartlepool College of FE, alongside NCS recruitment team leader Kimberley Cummings.

Ben Houchen, elected Mayor of the Tees Valley Combined Authority, who contributed to sponsoring the occasion, said: “I am delighted to see so many schools in Tees Valley engaging in the NCS programme and more importantly, the high numbers of young people that benefit directly from the exciting and inspiring programme of activities.

“The young people are truly inspiring in what they undertake and achieve during their time on NCS.”

Year 11 students can now book their own NCS experience. Taking place next summer,the programme includes time away at an outdoor adventure centre, a stay in university-style accommodation and the chance for teens to give back to their local community.

Visit ncsnortheast.co.uk or call 0191 247 4020 to find out more.