Hartlepool school praised for science skills

Youngsters at a Hartlepool primary are celebrating their latest award.

The children and staff at Eskdale Academy are thrilled to have been presented with the special award for science.

The Eskdale Road primary school has clinched bronze in the Primary Science Quality Mark Award (PQSM) and are thrilled by the achievement.

Headteacher, Liz Killeen, said: “Over the past year we have been working towards achieving the PQSM, which is an award scheme that enables primary schools across the UK to evaluate, strengthen and celebrate their science provision.

“We are delighted to have achieved the Bronze Science Award.

“It is testament to our staff, children and in particular, Sarah Rennie our science co-ordinator who has strengthened our science provision across the academy.

“It has improved our scientific experiences and outcomes for all of our children.”

The headteacher said everyone at the school is now looking forward to even more achievement in science as they work towards the PSQM Gilt Award and Outreach Award over the next few years.

The PSQM scheme enables schools to work together to share good practice and is supported by professionals and led by local experts.

It is led by the University of Hertfordshire’s School of Education in partnership with the Primary Science Teaching Trust.

And, is supported by the Royal Society for Chemistry, the Ogden Trust and the Association for Science Education.

Jane Turner, PSQM national director, said: “Gaining a Primary Science Quality Award is a significant achievement for a school.

“The profile and quality of science teaching and learning in each awarded school is very high.

“Children are engaging with great science both in and outside the classroom, developing positive attitudes towards science as well as secure science understanding and skills.

“Science subject leaders, their colleagues, head teachers, children, parents and governors should be very proud.”