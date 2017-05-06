Hartlepool school pupils lift rugby cup

Staff and students at a Hartlepool school are celebrating success on the rugby pitch.

A team of pupils at High Tunstall College of Science have become Year 7 Rugby County Cup Champions.

High Tunstall rugby team.

The Hartlepool youngsters won the final of the competition after beating Egglescliffe School at Mowden Park in Darlington, which is a 25,000 seat stadium.

It is the fourth time the two schools have come head to head in a final this season, with High Tunstall desperate to level the tally which stood at 2-1 to Egglescliffe.

It comes as High Tunstall’s team still have another final to take on in the town.

Liam Blythe, PE teacher at High Tunstall, said: “The boys have been a pleasure to coach this season and they still have the Town Cup to compete for.

“I’m certain there are many more trophies in this teams’ future.”

Ben Holden, sport science faculty leader at the school, added: “Our Year 7s are an incredibly talented year group and it’s great to see their efforts come to fruition with this County Cup Rugby Success.”

Thirteen schools from Teesside entered the competition, which has been running since September and the final was a three way round tournament between High Tunstall, Carmel College and Egglescliffe School.

Lots were drawn and the first match saw High Tunstall play Carmel, with High Tunstall winning 6-0.

The next fixture saw a much improved Carmel side play Egglescliffe.

Mr Blythe said: “It was a tight affair throughout and this was reflected in the score line, Egglescliffe running home 4-3 winners.

“High Tunstall and Egglescliffe, who are old rivals, played each other once again for the trophy, this being the fourth final they had shared this season.

“High Tunstall were down 2-1 and were desperate for revenge.

“They started superbly leading 2-0 at half time and were fired up for more.

“Another quick try after half time put High Tunstall 3-0 up, however, Egglescliffe were still tricky opponents getting one back.

“The boys responded quickly scoring from kick to make it 4-1.

“A nervy last five minutes saw Egglescliffe score twice, but High Tunstall hung on and claimed a 4-3 victory over their rivals.”