Hartlepool school turning over new leaf with a smart new look

Youngsters at a Hartlepool primary school are now suited and booted with a smart new uniform.

St Aidan’s CE Memorial Primary School has undergone a huge transformation and the pupils are loving their new look with a shirt and tie.

Headteacher Lynn Chambers with head boy, Benjamin Stevenson, and head girl, Mollie-Mae Jukes, in the new entrance to St Aidan's CE Memorial Primary School.

Gone are the polo shirts and red jumpers and in their place are white shirts, bottle green jumpers and green and gold ties.

And, its not just the uniform that’s new, the school has also built a new entrance area, giving them somewhere to welcome parents and guests for the first time, and has installed lots of new equipment.

Headteacher Lynn Chambers said the Loyalty Road school has achieved so much over the last couple of years, including being rated as good with outstanding features by Ofsted and outstanding by the Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools, they felt it was time for a change.

She said: “We just thought it was time to rebrand the school and make some changes.

Now, when we go anywhere, we get comments about how smart the children are Lynn Chambers

“We bought the uniforms for the children and they say they feel really smart in them. It’s quite unusual for primary schools to have shirts and ties.

“Now, when we go anywhere we get comments about how smart the children are and people wondering which school they are from.”

As part of the rebranding the school also has a new logo, which was created with help from the young members of the school council.

The old logo featured the torch of St Aidan, but the new one is a beautiful tree with four roots, representing Love, Compassion, Trust and Togetherness.

Kieran Littler shows off his new uniform.

Mrs Chambers, said: “The children came up with the idea that these are the roots of what we are about at St Aidan’s and from there the tree is created as we develop and grow.”

The logo also features a gold cross in the middle of the tree, to show St Aidan’s is a Church of England school.

Kieran Littler.