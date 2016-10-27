Hartlepool school wins award for improving pupils’ knowledge of wider world

A Hartlepool primary school has been presented with a prestigious award for its work with schools overseas that is turning its pupils into global citizens.

Throston Primary School has received the International School Award by the British Council.

Pupils’ cultural awareness and understanding of the wider world beyond Hartlepool and their place in it, have increased International School Award team

It is in recognition of a host of efforts by teachers to improve pupils’ knowledge of different cultures and countries.

The school has a history of international work going back to 2011 in partnership with a school in Taiwan.

More recently, Throston has forged strong links with Great Mercy school in Kenya through the Connecting Classrooms project which involved headteachers and pupils taking part in an exchange programme.

Assessors from the International School Award team said: “Pupils’ cultural awareness and understanding of the wider world beyond Hartlepool and their place in it, have increased, as have their motivation and enthusiasm for learning through stimulating and meaningful curriculum-based international work in school, and with a partner school.”

Throston primary has also hosted Dutch trainee teachers on a regular basis and is looking into linking up with a French school to improve pupils’ language skills.

And this summer it held a Celebration of Countries activity linked to the Euro 2016 football tournament and also included debate on the EU referendum.

Delighted headteacher Mark Atkinson said: “The award has allowed our children to benefit from a global curriculum which promotes their understanding of different cultures and beliefs.

“I would like to thank Mrs Hall (community cohesion co-ordinator) and Mrs Samuel (educational visits co-ordinator) for ensuring we have successful partnerships in locations such as Taiwan, Kenya and Holland.”

The school was also praised for sharing what it has learned with other schools and the wider community. The International School Award accreditation lasts for three years.