Hartlepool schoolboy is playing lead role in short film

A talented Hartlepool schoolboy is playing the lead in a film as he continues to do his family proud.

Keaton Bentham, 15, will star in ‘The Grass is Greener’ as Jake, who witnesses the mugging of a young woman while proving himself to a local gang.

The short film, which has already been shot, follows Jake as he faces an ethical crisis on making the right decision – does he contact the police and tell them what he saw, or stay quiet?

A fundraising campaign to support the production was set up, and the target was smashed as almost £1,500 was raised.

Keaton lives at home with parents Philip and Marc, and younger brother JJ.

Philip said: “Keaton is an amazing son and big brother, and we’re extremely proud of him, his attitude to life and his amazing achievements.

“He loves to perform, and also has a passion for helping young people to reach their own potential, regardless of their abilities. He’s happiest when he’s performing and loves to express and portray various characters.”

Keaton also teaches piano and performing arts to children at Miss Toni’s Academy of Music and Performing Arts, in Hartlepool, which he also attends.

He has had acting lessons and has taken part in the Stockton Riverside College Christmas and summer productions.

The teenager has performed since the age of five, and also plays the piano, saxophone and guitar.

The film, meanwhile, will explore negative attitudes towards the police in working class estates.

Philip is also proud of Keaton after he recently attended a session to discuss his experiences of adoption.

He added: “Recently Keaton attended a session with Hartlepool Social Services to discuss his positive experiences of adoption and express his passion for positive relationships and futures of children in and/or from the care system. He has great experiences of adoption and was fully involved in the process when we adopted JJ as a baby in 2009.

“He is also fully involved in our current adoption.”