Hartlepool schoolboy needs £50k for operation to help him walk

A Hartlepool schoolboy is in a race against time to raise the £50,000 needed to pay for a life-changing operation.

Little Alfie Smith was born with cerebral palsy which affects his movement in his arms and legs.

Alfie Smith

The condition prevents the youngster from doing every day tasks like brushing his teeth and getting himself ready.

It also leaves him in severe pain and unable to walk due to the lack of spasticity in his legs.

Three times a day he undergoes intense physiotherapy and twice a year has Botulinum injections to make it easier for his exercises to be carried out.

But now, the nine-year-old has been given a glimmer of hope that one day he will be able to walk after his mum was told of an operation which would increase the spasticity in his muscles.

At this moment in time, Alfie is an ideal candidate to undergo selective dorsal rhizotomy (SDR) surgery.

However, he now faces a race against time to raise the £50,000 needed to pay for the operation which will be carried out at Leeds General Infirmary. But if his condition deteriorates he will no longer be suitable.

His mum Annie Scalley, 29, said: “Alfie is such a happy go lucky and positive little boy, but there are times when it does get to him, especially when he’s unable to join in playing with his friends at school.

“He does get a lot of support from his school and his friends, but it breaks my heart to see how much of a childhood he is missing out on.

“He works so hard with his physiotherapy and you can see in his eyes how much pain he is in and it hurts me so much to see it.

“He has to have Botulinum injections which help to stretch his muscles, but to have to hold him down so they can insert long needles into his muscles, it’s devastating.

“I have another child, Alex, who is younger and he is fantastic with Alfie, but it’s so upsetting for him to have to see him in so much pain.

“This operation will be absolutely life-changing for him. I would love him to be able to walk independently. He has set his heart on having this operation.”

A sponsored walk will take place next Sunday, starting at the Surfside Restaurant in Seaton Carew at 10.30am.

Anyone who would like to take part in the walk or make a donation can email Helpalfiewalk@hotmail,com or visit Help Alfie Walk For The First Time on Facebook.