Hartlepool schoolgirl Olivia loses her locks in honour of friend

A Hartlepool schoolgirl raised hundreds of pounds for a child cancer charity and got a brand new look after being inspired by her friend.

Eleven-year-old Olivia Watson volunteered to have a drastic haircut in honour of pal Elly Mae Waugh who is battling leukaemia.

Elly Mae performed the first cut and Olivia decided to donate her long locks to the Little Princess Trust which makes real hair wigs for children battling the disease.

Olivia, who attends West View Primary School, has also raised over £700 for CLIC Sargent, the UK’s leading cancer charity for children and young people, after smashing her initial target of £200.

Her nana Lynne Watson said: “Olivia has been talking about getting her hair cut for quite a while and I said why don’t you make it into something special and she said ‘I want to do it for my friend Elly Mae’.”

Elly Mae, also 11, was diagnosed with leukaemia last July after her parents found bruises and pinprick spots over her body.

She faced five months in the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle and still has to go to hospital once a fortnight for treatment.

But she has amazed her friends and family for her courage throughout it all.

Olivia was given her trim new hair style at Ultimate Hair Salon in Hartlepool free of charge by stylist Shaun Carter.

She said afterwards: “I really like it, most people say I suit it this way.

“I wish I had done it a long time ago.”

Mrs Watson added: “It was right down her back before. As her nana I couldn’t be more proud of her.

“She has been so kind to think of others in getting her hair cut.

“She has raised £700 at the moment for CLIC Sargent and there are still others waiting to donate.

“She set her goal at £200 so she has done well to smash that.”

Olivia and Elly Mae became friends at West View Primary School.

Despite being the same age, Elly Mae was in an older school year group and now goes to Dyke House Sports and Technology College.

She was one of seven inspirational winners in the Child of Courage category of the Mail’s Pride of Hartlepool Awards earlier this year.