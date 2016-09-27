Hartlepool schools closing in on ambitious standards target

Hartlepool education chiefs say they are closing in on their ambition for every pupil in town to attend schools rated good or outstanding by Ofsted by next year.

Hartlepool Borough Council set the target last year and following a number of recent inspections the town’s schools are now performing above the national average.

It is so important that the children and young people of our town get off to the best possible start in life in our local schools Councillor Alan Clark

The overall proportion of Hartlepool schools judged to be “good” or “outstanding” has increased to 89% which is 3% above the national average of 86%.

Councillor Alan Clark, chair of the council’s Children’s Services Committee, said: “The council continues to work very closely with schools across the town to drive up standards and there has been further excellent progress during the last 12 months.

“Education remains a top priority for the council and it is so important that the children and young people of our town get off to the best possible start in life in our local schools.”

During the last year, four secondary schools of Dyke House, the Pupil Referral Unit, High Tunstall and Catcote were all judged to be good. And Hart Primary School received the top Ofsted rating of outstanding.

The improvements have also been made against a background of a tougher Ofsted inspection framework introduced in 2012.

Coun Clark added: “I am confident that we can achieve our goal of ensuring that all Hartlepool schools are rated ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ by 2017 which would be a significant achievement.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank school staff, governors and students for their ongoing commitment and hard work.”