Hartlepool schools face £6million funding shortfall says teachers’ union

Government funding cuts will leave Hartlepool schools almost £6million worse off by 2020, claims the UK’s biggest teaching union.

The website schoolcuts.org.uk, published by the National Union of Teachers (NUT) and other unions, says Government policy means schools in the town will be £5,727,606 worse off.

Three billion pounds is being cut nationally and every school in Hartlepool will lose out as a result of the proposed NFF. Coun Alan Clark

It claims Dyke House Sports and Technology College will be hardest hit, losing £753 per pupil, followed by Ward Jackson Primary School (£724), Greatham CofE Primary School (£700), Hart Primary School (£659) and St Hild’s Church of England Voluntary Aided School (£595).

The union says the proposed new National Funding Formula (NFF) will simply redistribute existing money across the country, while a Government funding freeze on top of rising costs will cut the value of funding by almost 10%.

Regional Secretary Mike McDonald said: “Under this Government’s funding policies, there are no winners, only losers. Hartlepool schools are being forced to make decisions no head should have to make including reducing school staff and teachers, increasing class sizes, and reducing the range of subjects. This is an unacceptable state of affairs.”

Coun Alan Clark, chairman of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Children’s Services Committee, said: “The Government’s proposed new National Funding Formula (NFF) will have a significant impact on children in Hartlepool.

“The cuts will force schools to cut staffing numbers and that includes a reduction in teaching staff.

“Three billion pounds is being cut nationally and every school in Hartlepool will lose out as a result of the proposed NFF. People can be assured that we will keep on fighting the Government’s proposals. Children are our future and we will do everything we can to achieve a better outcome for all of our schools in Hartlepool.”

Coun Clark said the issue would be discussed at the next Full Council meeting and the council would be making ‘the strongest possible representation’ to the Secretary of State.