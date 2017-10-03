Hartlepool schools honoured by the mayor for Fairtrade work

Hartlepool students have been honoured for their commitment to fairtrade.

Mayor and Mayoress Coun Paul Beck and wife Mary invited students from seven local schools into the Civic Centre for a certificate presentation ceremony for their role in the first ‘Hartlepool Fairtrade Steering Group’s Schools’ Fair’.

Pupils in the Council Chamber

Held at Hartlepool Art Gallery, the Steering Group’s Schools’ Fair offered students and staff from primary schools across Hartlepool the chance to showcase the work that they do to promote Fairtrade.

Some of the primary schools attending the Mayor’s certificate ceremony had recently begun their work on the subject, whereas others, including Clavering Primary School and Catcote Academy, have been active supporters of Fairtrade for a number of years and now hold ‘FAIRACHIEVER’ status - the highest level of the Fairtrade Schools Award Scheme.

Coun Beck said: “These children might not know it, but they are making a real difference to people’s lives across the world.

“They have shown they have true entrepreneurial spirit by thinking of fun and creative ways to get involved and raise money. Their passion for learning about Fairtrade and their ability to discuss and take action on issues affecting the world is an inspiration to all.

These children might not know it, but they are making a real difference to people’s lives across the world. Mayor Coun Paul Beck

“I would like to congratulate each and every one involved in supporting Fairtrade.”

The launch of the Fairtrade Steering Group Schools’ Fair coincided with the opening of a new shop ‘Catcote Metro’ by students and staff from Catcote Futures in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, which now sells Fairtrade gifts and trinkets produced by the academy.

Martin Green, of the Hartlepool Fairtrade Town Steering Group, said: “We’d like to thank the Mayor and Mayoress of Hartlepool for recognising the achievements of these wonderful students and staff members.

“Our fair was a huge success, and the schools involved continue to show an astonishing level of commitment and drive towards helping make a positive contribution to the world we live in.

“It is vitally important that the next generation learn about and understand the importance of supporting Fairtrade. Hartlepool has been a Fairtrade town since 2005, and by engaging with schools we are ensuring this vital level of support remains.”