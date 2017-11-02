Hartlepool scouts reach out across the airwaves

Scouts in the town enjoyed a big annual jamboree on the airwaves.

Members of the 18th Hartlepool Scout Group were among hundreds of thousands of young people across the world to take part in the 60th Jamboree on the Air.

Making contact with other scouts across the world.

The Jamboree on the Air is an annual event in which half a million scouts and guides across the globe make contact with each other by means of amateur radio.

Short-wave radio signals carry their voices to virtually any corner of the world.

The use of amateur radio also means that many scouts get the opportunity to discover the skills of wireless radio techniques and electronics.

This is the only event that offers each individual scout the opportunity to speak to other scouts across the world.

Jamboree on the Air was a great success Margaret Elliott

Margaret Elliott, the cub and scout leader at 18th Hartlepool Scout Group said the youngsters had a great time taking part.

She said: “The 60th Jamboree on the Air was a great success. We contacted well over 250 stations from all around the world.

“We spoke to scouts in Europe, USA and Scandinavia.”

During the event 54 young people from five groups in the Tees Valley North Scout District gained their communicator activity badge.

One of the scouts is presented with his latest award.

These included youngsters from 4th Billingham, 8th Billingham, Synthonia Billingham, 18th Hartlepool and 40th Hartlepool scouting groups.

Margaret said they even has the chance to invest one cub to the group by walkie talkie.

The scout leaders said the Mayor of Hartlepool, Coun Paul Beck, went along to the join the fun and was was very interested to see what the group is doing for the community of Hartlepool.

She said they would also like to thank Hartlepool Amateur Radio Club for all its help and hard work, which allowed the young people to gain their badges and take part in the Jamboree on the Air.