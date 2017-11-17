Hartlepool secondary school celebrates anti-bullying award

A Hartlepool secondary school has been recognised after proving its ability to stand up to bullies.

High Tunstall College of Science, in Elwick Road, has achieved the Anti-Bullying and Behaviour Charter Mark.

The school proudly announced their achievement during national Anti-Bullying Week.

The Anti-Bullying and Behaviour Charter Mark is awarded by The Anti-Bullying and Behaviour Service and followed a year of hard work by the school.

High Tunstall had to prove it has different strategies in place across the college to deal with bullying, emotional health and well being.

The college has an Anti-Bullying Team named Make a Difference (MAD), made up of 18 student ambassadors from all school years.

College anti-bullying officer Claire Gunn said: “The MAD ambassadors are constantly planning and delivering anti-bullying events to maintain a safe and happy school.

“It is through the college’s hard work and collated evidence of this work, that we met every criteria required for our college to receive the Anti-Bullying and Behaviour Mark.

“To fulfil part of the criteria the anti-bullying ambassadors needed to complete an 18-week training course which has led them to continue on to organise cake sales, a design a T-shirt competition, delivering assemblies, helping at parent’s evenings as well as supporting students throughout the college day.”

High Tunstall have also launched a new Tootoot phone app to every student in the college which allows them to report incidents such as bullying, cyberbullying or worries about a friend. A member of staff will reply within 24 hours.

Kate Hillyard and Libby Walker from The Anti-Bullying and Behaviour Service visit school twice a week to work with the MAD team and support students.

Their services include anti-bullying ambassador training for students and staff, and buddy and mentor training for students.

In 2014 the college was awarded a Diana Award for the successful work carried out by the anti-bullying ambassadors at the college.

Earlier this year former student Mathew White-Iley was one of only 20 young people worldwide awarded a Diana Legacy Award for his work with anti-bullying.

Mathew’s picture and his story is set to be on view in the John Lewis department store in Oxford Street, London for all to see.