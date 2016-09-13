Hartlepool shed project appeals for help to keep up with demand

A project that provides a place for men to put their spare time to good use is appealing for extra volunteers to keep up with demand from users.

Hartlepool Men’s Shed, in Osborne Road, opened in April, and serves as a place where fellas can learn new skills with their hands, make and mend things and make new friends.

The project has got off to a great start in its first six months, so much so that organisers are looking for new helpers to supervise sessions and keep up with demand.

Peter Gowland, one of the project’s founders, said: “We are trying to get additional volunteers.

“You don’t need to be qualified or have to be a joiner or welder, just someone who wants to help out for a few hours a week.

“You will get free training and the chance to be involved in a really dynamic project that is well used.

“Some days we have had 20 people in.”

The Men’s Shed is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 10am to 3pm.

Members can make use of the wide range of woodwork facilities and other crafts and skills.

Peter added: “The facilities are getting better and better and there is loads of stuff for people to do.”

Hartlepool Voluntary Development Agency raised over £14,000 to set the shed up and Hartlepool NDC Trust supported it by helping to provide the premises.

Anyone over the age of 18 who is unemployed, retired or just has some spare time and wants to share an interest with others is guaranteed a warm welcome.

Charges are £1 per visit and £10 a year membership. For more information call Peter Gowland on 07977 211836.