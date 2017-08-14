Hartlepool shoppers enjoy seaside entertainment

Shoppers in Hartlepool have been enjoying some summer fun without having to go outdoors.

Customers in the town’s Middleton Grange Shopping Centre have been lapping up the seaside frivolities with its ‘Postcards from Hartlepool’ summer event and all the entertainment.

A seagull tries to steal customers food.

Visitors from across the area have been enjoying an old-school seaside experience, with a life-size promenade positioned in centre square.

There has also been the opportunity to take part in the centre’s ‘Postcards from Hartlepool’ competition, which has been inviting families to describe their best day out ever on a postcard.

The centre management say they have been inundated with entrants and the winner will be announced on Monday, August 21.

The lucky winner will collect a £500 gift voucher from travel agent, Dawson and Sanderson.

We wanted to bring our shoppers a vintage feel to our promenade-themed experience Mark Rycraft

Along with a host of beach activities - including a seaside ‘peep-through’ board – customers were advised to keep tight hold of any tasty treats as two pesky, life-size seagulls made it in to the centre to cause mischief and pinch everyone’s chips.

Enjoying the fun has been Mark Rycraft, Middleton Grange Shopping Centre Manager, who said: “Our ‘Postcards from Hartlepool’ event has proved a summer hit and the local community visiting the centre have been enjoying the various seaside shenanigans that’s been on offer.

“We wanted to bring to our shoppers a vintage feel to our promenade-themed experience and I feel we really captured this, with so many people wanting to have their pictures taken with the ‘peep-through’ board.”

Young visitors to the centre have been captivated by performers - beach buddies Holly and Sonny Daze - who have encouraged children to take part in an array of beach-themed activities.

Local entertainer, Tony Junior has provided an array of entertainment including magic acts and plenty of mayhem.

There has also been a variety of free fun-filled activities including arts and crafts at the ‘creation station’ as well as exciting entertainment including music, magic and puppeteering.

Mark went on to say: “The response we have had throughout the event has been amazing, especially the ‘Postcards from Hartlepool’ competition.

“The creative energy people have put in to writing their best day out has been so impressive and we can’t wait to read through all the entries.”

For more information on all the events and activities taking place at Middleton Grange throughout the summer holidays go to www.middleton-grange.co.uk.