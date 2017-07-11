Hartlepool sisters’ song for Bradley Lowery makes waves in Spain

A song performed by Hartlepool sisters in honour of the late Bradley Lowery is making waves on foreign shores.

Olivia Crawford, 16, and Georgia Fletcher, 22 – better known at LIV’n’G – appeared on Benidorm’s biggest radio station after their song ‘Smile for Bradley’ was released.

Since the interview was aired on the Spanish resort’s Cool FM 97.4, the station has received a large number of calls about Bradley, the song and the sisters.

Many expats have also enquired about donating to the foundation set up in the name of Bradley, who died on Friday aged six after a long battle with neuroblastoma.

BBC Tees presenter Paul ‘Goffy’ Gough, who regularly organises visits to radio stations in Benidorm, said: “The girls have worked so hard, and even on their holidays are still looking to get Bradley’s name and song out there.

“I hope it makes a difference and raises awareness and lots of money for the foundation.”

Bradley Lowery passed away on Friday after a battle with neuroblastoma.

Smile for Bradley has been on the bestseller list for Amazon, Google Play and iTunes, and reached number three on the iTunes download chart, before entering the official charts at number four.

It has also been highlighted on the Vodafone official chart for two weeks, at number four and 11.

Olivia said: “We are devastated about little Bradley’s passing and are sending all of our love to his parents and family.

“Sleep tight with the angels, little one.”

The music campaign video has had almost one million plays on Facebook, their official single video has been played almost 32,000 times in a week, and their Facebook statuses have reached 1.5million people in the last seven days.

The girls are performing a special set at the hotel Servigroup Venus, in the Dracma Bar, tomorrow at 6pm UK time.

The set will also be streamed live on their Facebook channel.