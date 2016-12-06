Hartlepool sisters win Pop Act of the Year

A Hartlepool pop act made up of two sisters is on the up after winning a top prize at an awards ceremony.

Olivia Crawford and Georgia Fletcher – who perform as LIV ‘n’ G – were named as Pop Act of the Year at the second annual Ubeat Music Awards.

The cover of Our Hero (A Christmas Wish) single by Hartlepool duo LIV n G.

The ceremony, which celebrates the best local emerging artists, was held at Newcastle’s 02 Academy.

Georgia, 22, said: “We mainly went to support other people so we didn’t prepare a speech or anything.

“We were just really lucky because of the amount of talent in the room and were totally overwhelmed to win it.

“We also got to perform on the 02 main stage which is the biggest thing we have done.”

The aim of the awards is to find, break and promote the most exciting new music in the region.

The girls, from Bishop Cuthbert, were nominated by an unknown supporter and judged the winners by an independent panel.

Georgia said the award it is a big boost to their CV as she and Olivia, 15, look to develop their careers.

They describe themselves “as a young, acoustic sister duo”.

They write their own material and also put their own sound on covers to create a fresh, urban sound.

Junior Masandi, managing director of Infinity Brand Management, who manage LIV ‘n’ G, said they were full or pride at their success.

He praised the girls’ hard work and dedication to their music, and said they are ones to watch for 2017.

The girls have written a Christmas song inspired by Blackhall youngster Bradley Lowery, who is battling cancer.

Titled Our Superhero (A Christmas Wish), proceeds will go to Bradley’s fund for life-saving treatment in America.

It has been made with the support of Hartlepool creative arts and media charity Red Dreams.

Our Superhero (A Christmas Wish) is available to pre-order now from iTunes.