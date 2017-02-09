Hartlepool Sixth Form College is top of the A-level class

Hartlepool Sixth Form College is top of the class.

The college, which has more than 850 students, is celebrating after chalking up the best results in the North East when it comes to attainment of the top grades.

Newly-confirmed figures show more than 11 per cent of students achieved AAB grades or higher, including at least two ‘facilitating’ subjects, which are used to determine progression into higher education.

The Sixth Form also saw its applied general performance leading the way, with an average grade of distinction+, which is above national average and higher than all neighbouring colleges and sixth forms.

Principal Mo Bunter said the results were down to the quality of teaching staff, but more importantly, the hard work of students.

"We are absolutely delighted with these results," she said.

"We believe the quality of education students at Hartlepool Sixth Form College receive is the best out there and these results speak for themselves.

"We have a fantastic record of supporting our students to realise their potential, and to see that put us top of the class when it comes to guiding students to A or B grades, and technical performance, is just brilliant.

"It’s testament to our talented team, but chiefly, to our hardworking students, that we have achieved this.”

The Sixth Form - which offers courses ranging from music and performing arts to maths, sport to science, and law to psychology - boasts an impressive track record when it comes to progression into Higher Education, with 87% of students who apply to Russell Group universities, which includes the likes of Durham, Oxford and Cambridge universities, making the grade.

Ms Bunter added: "Further education is a pathway to higher education and to work, so our success is not only measured on attainment, but on whether or not it helps young people take their next step.

"We are proud to have a fantastic record in this respect too, so we know that we are making a huge contribution to Hartlepool and to the lives of the young people who study with us."

To find out more about Hartlepool Sixth Form College, visit www.hpoolsfc.ac.uk.