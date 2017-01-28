Hartlepool Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling to take on another walking challenge for cancer charity

Hartlepool TV presenter Jeff Stelling is set to lace up his walking boots once more in another walking challenge in support of Prostate Cancer UK.

Teaming up with the leading men’s health organisation, the long-standing Soccer Saturday host is aiming to raise £500,000 on his March for Men, 15 walking marathons in 15 days.

TV host Jeff Stelling.

Last year Jeff and close friend – and former Hartlepool United chief executive - Russ Green walked 10 marathons in 10 days from Victoria Park to Wembley.

Along the way he was joined by famous pals and colleagues such as Sir Ian Botham and Paul Merson as well as people affected by prostate cancer as he raised more than £420,000.

His epic amble was the subject of an emotional Sky documentary, Stelling’s March to the Arch, and now the 61-year-old has revealed an even bigger challenge.

Starting in Devon on Friday, June 2, Jeff’s March for Men will see the Sky stalwart walk 400 miles from the South West to the North East with the symmetrical stroll starting at St James Park, home of the Grecians, and ending at the Magpies’ St James’ Park a fortnight later.

Victoria Park will be en route and he will also start the final day at Durham County Cricket Club.

Jeff said: “After the agony and ecstasy of the walk last year, particularly the agony, so many people have been in touch with stories of their battle against prostate cancer, so many people who wanted to say thank you to me, to Russ Green, and to Prostate Cancer UK for their support.

“It makes me feel very humble but it also makes me feel very gratified that I’m in position where I can do something.

“Prostate Cancer kills one man ever hour in the UK, and I just decided I couldn’t sit on my backside and do nothing about it.”

Prostate Cancer UK chief executive Angela Culhane, who walked the final marathon, and more than 50 miles during last year’s walk, said: “So many people approached Jeff on the walk to speak about their own courageous battles with prostate cancer, and the fact that they were able to stroll side by side with household names from sport, show business and politics established this as a charity walk like no other.

“This time we will be visiting different areas of the country and some legendary football clubs as Jeff continues to spread the word.”

To donate or find out more about the walk go to marchformen.org.