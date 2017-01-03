Hartlepool slimmer wants to share secrets of her weight loss success

Super slimmer Diane Moore is launching a new venture in 2017 as she looks to inspire others to follow in her weight loss success.

Diane shed four stones after joining Slimming World last January.

Diane Moore before she embarked on her slimming plan

Now the mum of two is launching her own group in Hartlepool, to help others lose weight and feel great just like she has.

Diane, 47, who works at The Business Centre, in Scarborough Street, decided to join Slimming World after Christmas 2015 after a visit to her doctor.

She was suffering from painful sciatica after gradually putting on weight since the birth of her second child at 29, and also following the tragic loss of two friends to cancer in just two years.

Diane said: “I honestly didn’t see it, I loved food and thought I was just naturally meant to be overweight.

“I was put on strong painkillers, told my blood pressure and cholesterol levels were both high and I would need to go on medication soon.

“There I was with two friends, one had already died and one was still fighting and I wasn’t helping myself in any shape to stay fit and healthy for myself and my family – something had to change and quickly.”

Diane said she nearly fell off the scales after discovering she weighed 15 stone 13 lbs.

But she said she need not have waited until after Christmas to join as the plan lets members eat their favourite foods, but with healthier ingredients, and was given amazing support by the group.

Diane, who is married to Dean, lost 4.5lbs in her first week. She now weighs 11 stone 13lbs and says her life has been transformed.

She said: “The health benefits have been fantastic, my blood pressure and cholesterol level are now normal, I have so much more energy and the sciatica that has plagued my life for a couple of years has completely cleared up.

“Now I have more confidence, I am happier and most importantly I am healthier.”

Her new group starts at Owton Manor Academy starting on Thursday, January 5, at 7pm.

Diane added: “I am so proud of myself and want to inspire other people to feel the same as I do, I promise you will never look back.

“I want to help you every step of the way achieve your dreams, just like I have achieved mine.”

For more details contact Diane on 07717 826975.