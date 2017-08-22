Hartlepool social club announces closure

A social club in Hartlepool has closed due to financial reasons.

Owners of the Engineers Club, in Raby Road, have said there were not enough customers for it to remain open.

A message by owner Walter Cook posted on the club's Facebook page today said: "It is with regret that the club has now closed, I would like to thank all the loyal staff and customers who supported the club in the past few years.

"Unfortunately there were not enough customers using the club for it to remain viable and open, we will be organising a ( window ) for members to collect cues etc which may still be in the club.

"As a footnote, the club stopped being viable over a year ago and although closing seems to be sudden in actual fact this should have happened back then."

The club was one of the oldest social clubs in Hartlepool.

In February it was the venue for a function where the guest was former Liverpool football legend John Barnes. In May, it welcomed another football icon in Ian Rush.

And just weeks ago it played host to a family fun day that raised money for Cancer Research UK.

