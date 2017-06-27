Hartlepool social club saved from closure is targeting new future

A Hartlepool social club has been saved from closure and the new owners are targeting new uses for the building’s future.

The Corporation Sports and Social Club in Whitby Street is under new ownership and management after experiencing financial difficulties.

Corporation Club Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

As the club enters its 50th year, local businessmen and woman Paul Rayner, John Mulchay and Sue Allison stepped in and have exciting plans for the future.

They include using the building as a new hub in Hartlepool for target sports such as archery.

But the building has also been safeguarded for members to relax and have a drink.

John, of K2 Financial Solutions, has been going to the club for about 35 years.

He said: “The former membership still have somewhere where they can socialise and that was important to all of us.”

He added: “Local businesses have come together to push the business forward and the club is ready to prosper and get things back on a strong footing.”

Offers from several parties were on the table, but most were for different uses, including a double glazing business.

Paul, who runs Hydro Gas North East Ltd, said: “John was quite passionate about the club and wanted to support it in any way he could, and contacted me.

“At the same time, I was looking for premises to start a club of my interest which is target sports.

“One thing led to another and John, myself and Sue all joined forces and here we are today.”

He added: “One of the things we are looking to run is target sports on a daily basis.

“We are going to convert the function room and are hoping to do archery, crossbow and rifle and pistol within four weeks.”

Sue, who runs Andersons Bakery, said the venue has one of the biggest function rooms, which is available for hire, and the club is to undergo a top to bottom refurbishment.

Upcoming events include a night of mediumship with top spiritualist Peter Crawford on Thursday, July 13.

An in October, the club will hold a Rocky Horror tribute show.

Bingo with jackpots of up to £500 or more is held every Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The new management team are keen to form teams in darts, pool and snooker. Anyone interested in getting involved should call the club on (01429) 268826.