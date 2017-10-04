Hartlepool Station in line for award win

Hartlepool Railway Station is on track for a prestigious award.

The borough council’s Railway Station and Coast Project is one of the nominations in this year’s North East England Tourism Awards.

The scheme will go head-to-head with the Durham Pointers tourist guides and South Tyneside Visitor Information Centre in the Visitor Information Provider of the Year category.

Other nominees include Seaham Hall Hotel for Hotel of the Year and Business Tourism and Beamish Museum in the Large Business Attraction of the Year section.

Fifty-three applications made this year’s shortlist, from a range of businesses across the North East and all of the shortlisted applicants will also have the chance to go forward to the national Visit England Awards for Excellence 2018.

Sarah Stewart, chief executive at destination management and marketing organisation NewcastleGateshead Initiative, said: “We’ve had another brilliant year for entries and it’s great to see so many new businesses enter the awards, as well as those applying again.

“The North East England Tourism Awards celebrate the success of our thriving tourism sector and the importance of the industry in the region.

“The tourism sector continues to thrive in the North East of England and we’re looking forward to celebrating the awards at the ceremony in November.

“It’s a credit to the region that five of our businesses went on to win at the VisitEngland Awards last year and we’re hopeful of further success this year.”

Northumbrian Water is supporting the awards for the sixth consecutive year.